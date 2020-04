Events in Hyderabad today

CULTURAL

Hyderabad Film Club and Sri Sarathi Studios: Screening of Marathi film ‘Lathe Joshi’, Sri Sarathi Studios Preview Theatre, Ameerpet, 6.30 p.m.

Ramaamrutam Trust: 96th Birth Anniversary celebrations of Poet, Writer and Musicologist late Akella Achuta Ramam, Presentation of Achuta Ramam Memorial Award to Komanduri Seshadri, Telugu University Auditorium, Nampally, 6.30 p.m.

Salar Jung Museum & Historical Society of Hyderabad: Guided tour by HSH and INTACH, Treasures of Salar Jung Museum: A walk through Glass Gallery, Salar Jung Museum, 10.45 a.m.

Sri Chandrasekharendra Sangeetha Educational Society: 124th Sri Kanchi Paramacharya’s Jayanthi Celebrations, Harikatha by M.V.Simhachala Sastry and Party, Tirupathi, Sita Kalyanam, Sri Sita Rama Mandiram, West Marredpally, 6.30 p.m.

Sunday, JUNE 11

CULTURAL

Sri Chandrasekharendra Sangeetha Educational Society: 124th Sri Kanchi Paramacharya’s Jayanthi Celebrations, Grand Nama Sankeerthana by Valady Kartik Bhagavathar & Party, Sri Sita Rama mandiram, West Marredpally, 6.30 p.m.

South Indian Cultural Association: Nrithyotsav- 2017, Devasi Nrityam by Yashota Thakore, Ravindra Bharathi, 6.15 p.m.

Telangana State Union of Working Journalists: Dawat-e-Iftar, Urdu Maskan Auditorium, 5.30 p.m.

Saamhithaa: Art and Fashion event, Ravindra Bharathi, 9.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

RELIGIOUS

Sankara Bhaktha Sabha Trust: Discourse on Srimad Bhagavatham Mahathmiyam in Tamil by Sri Paranur Mahatma Krishna Premi Swamigal, Veda Bhavan, Neredmet, 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.