Event manager duped of ₹10 lakh

28 March 2021 00:40 IST

A city-based event manager was duped of ₹10 lakh by cyber tricksters recently, after a sleazy chat and ‘naked’ video call.

The victim, a resident of Tarnaka, told police that recently he got a Facebook friend request from a woman - and they started chatting. A few days later, she asked for his mobile numbers and they chatted over WhatsApp.

During their conversation, she sent obscene videos to the man, and they started ‘sexting’ and he made her nude video calls. During the process, she recorded his entire act using a screen recording application, and blackmailed him to pay ₹10 lakh, Cyber Crime police said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and a probe is on.