Even private hospitals to have COVID-19 centres

The Telangana government has framed new regulations under ‘The Telangana Epidemic Diseases (COVID-19) Regulations 2020’ and declared that all government and private hospitals will have to provide COVID-19 corners for screening of suspected cases, as and when required, by any of the authorities specified by the government.

The hospitals during screening will have to record the travel history of the person to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported. The history of contacts of the suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 also have to be recorded.

The new regulations will come into effect immediately and are valid for one year. Accordingly, every person who has a history of travel to affected areas in the last 14 days and is asymptomatic, must remain in home quarantine for 14 days from the day of exposure. They must abide by the Home Quarantine Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare meticulously and those violating will be quarantined in the facilities set up by the government.

People with travel history and symptoms will be isolated in a hospital and tested as per protocol. Information of all such cases must be immediately sent to the State Integrated Disease Surveillance Unit and Collector or local municipal commissioner by the hospital.

The government has also warned that no person, institution or organisation, will use print, electronic or social media, for dissemination of any COVID-19 information without ascertaining the facts and prior clearance by DMET, DPH, DHS or Collector, as the case may be.

The empowered officers can penalise any person, institution, or organisation found violating.