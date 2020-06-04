Even pillion-rider should wear helmet: Sajjanar

Hyderabad

04 June 2020 22:59 IST

In the past two days, four women pillion riders lost their lives in road accidents as they were not wearing helmet, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, urging the motorists to wear helmet. The accidents took place at Petbasheerabad, Medchal, Bachupally police limits.

As per section 129 of the Motor Vehicle Act, it is mandatory for all people above the age of four years to wear a standard helmet while riding/pillion-riding a two-wheeler in public places. The police were enforcing the rule ‘very strictly’, he said.

