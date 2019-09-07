Even after two years, HRDCL yet to get into top gear

Over two years since its establishment, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is yet to change gears on the road towards fulfilment of its purpose.

Set up as a special purpose vehicle for planned development of road infrastructure in the city with coordination among different departments, all that the corporation has achieved so far is maintenance of certain road stretches and white topping of even fewer.

Lack of funds is being cited as the reason.

HRDCL’s raison d'être was to raise funds through loans from banks and other financial institutions, which remains unachieved, notwithstanding the Chief Secretary being its chairman-designate.

With Principal Secretary to Municipal Administration and Urban Development as Managing Director, and Principal Secretaries of Roads & Buildings and Finance, GHMC Commissioner, MD, HMWS&SB, HMDA Commissioner, City Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, MD, TSRTC, and CMD of TSSPDCL as directors, the SPV was ideally poised to achieve the much-needed coordination for its mandate.

Initially, 240 km of R&B roads were handed over to the corporation for development in the first phase, and the length was subsequently increased to 320 km, with addition of all major stretches and 52 km of the Inner Ring Road.

The corporation was expected to draw plans for white topping of all these stretches, and provide ducting facility for various utilities so that the need to dig up the roads would not arise in future.

“White topped roads last much longer than BT roads, up to 15 to 20 years, if not dug up. Once dug up, they cannot be restored in patches like BT roads, hence, ducting is absolutely necessary,” said an official.

To carry out the works, loans worth ₹2,600 crore could be finalised with two major public sector banks, and the government has sanctioned its approval for ₹1,500 crore, to begin with.

Plans have been drawn up to take up the Inner Ring Road, and four national highway stretches in the initial phase. A minimum of six metres on either side of the road is required for ducting, officials said. While electrical and other wiring would go into the duct, separate provision was to be made for storm water drains. Besides, removable paver blocks were planned so that sewerage and water pipelines could be diverted or replaced as and when the need arose.

A tripartite agreement was to be signed among the banking consortium, MA&UD and Finance department, for the HRDCL to draw from the sanctioned amount, which has not been done till now.

“The agreement could not happen before elections as the digging works would have earned public ire. Now, there is no MA&UD minister and all permissions have to come from Chief Minister. With GHMC elections round the corner, government may not sign the agreement any time now,” says an official on condition of anonymity.

MA&UD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar was not available for comment.