Even after 22 Teacher’s Day celebrations, they wait for appointments

Hyderabad

02 September 2020 22:20 IST

The story of ‘1998 DSC merit list’ candidates, who lost opportunities due to ‘corrupt’ officials, is perhaps one of the longest legal battles

Twenty-two Teachers’ Day celebrations have gone by and the 23rd is about to be held, but this group of teachers continues to fight for their dream.

The story of ‘1998 DSC merit list’ candidates, who were supposed to be appointed, but allegedly lost appointments to less meritorious candidates due to the ‘corruption’ of officials, is perhaps one of the longest battles for appointments in India.

Though the official list, reviewed several times at the Chief Minister’s level, consists 4,310 candidates, the 1998 DSC Sadhana Samithi president K. Srinivas says the number is less than 2,000 as many of them have died, moved to other jobs or have reached retirement age during the 23 years struggle. Among these, about 600 from four districts have approached the court and have got orders in their favour.

“At least these candidates should be considered for employment now as there are clear favourable orders from Tribual to the High Court,” says Mr. Srinivas. “Candidates belonging to Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Khammam and Warangal districts moved the court as there was no second list of appointments here unlike other districts.” The controversy over the 1998 DSC appointments arose after two G.Os. were issued — one at the time of actual notification and another after reducing the minimum qualifying scores by five marks in each category. The 1998 DSC Sadhana Samiti argues that officials used these two G.Os. according to their will to accommodate their own candidates. “Manipulation was done in the 15 marks reserved for the Interview part and this was exposed at various levels,” Mr. Srinivas claims.

“Our long-drawn struggle resulted in the High Court asking the DEOs of these districts to set right the issue and when the orders were not followed they were ‘jailed’ for contempt of court. However, that order is challenged and is before a division bench,” Mr. Srinivas says.

In fact, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had a detailed discussion on their issue in January 2016 for over two hours and also promised at various platforms that justice would be done to them even if some supernumerary posts had to be created. “There are vacancies as per the officials figures given at various meetings about these four districts,” Mr. Srinivas says. According to him, in Karimnagar 2,333 posts were notified but 1,540 were filled. Similarly, figures in Nalgonda stand at 1,884 notified and 1,613 filled. In Khammam it is 1,710 notified and 1,440 filled up and in Warangal 1,725 were notified and 1,428 were filled.

“There are clear vacancies and we appeal to the Chief Minister that at least these 600 candidates fighting in the courts should be given postings recognising the merit in their case and the long struggle,” members of the Sadhana Samiti say.