EVDM slammed for heavy penalties

The Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing of GHMC and its director Viswajit Kampati came under fire for imposing hefty penalties for minor violations at the GHMC general body’s budget meeting on Saturday.

The topic was broached by former Mayor and Corporator Majid Hussain during his response to the budget proposals for the year 2020-21 which were tabled by GHMC Commissioner D.S.Lokesh Kumar. Raising serious concerns about lakhs of rupees penalty being charged from hawkers, Mr. Hussain wondered if GHMC is targeting to raise its revenue more through Enforcement penalties rather than property tax earnings.

He also questioned if the penalties being charged by the enforcement wing came within the purview of GHMC Act, and if they were discussed in Standing Committee. Vigilance and Enforcement wing’s mandate is to keep watch on the functioning of government officials, and not to harass people jointly with them, he said.

Legislator D. Sudheer Reddy, during his response, objected to the hefty penalties of up to ₹25,000 for simple violations such as stacking of construction material in front of houses.

MLA Jaffer Hussain went a step ahead and launched a broadside against Mr. Kampati, accusing him of running a parallel administration in GHMC. Pointing out that the GHMC Act did not support any directorial posts, he sought to know if the post was created for one person. Narrating an instance where a Spoken English institute was charged ₹33 lakh penalty for tying flexis, the MLA demanded for a committee to pore over the work of EVDM over the past two years, and for a resolution surrendering Mr.Kampati to the government forthwith.

Corporator Vijaya Reddy also spoke against the penalties and requested for separation of Vigilance from Enforcement wing.

When Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan tried to intervene by saying the decision to constitute EVDM was through a State government order, MIM legislator Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri objected that an executive order cannot supersede GHMC Act and that there was no provision for EVDM in the Act. Following this, the demand for repatriation of Mr.Kampati to his parent department only grew louder.

A war of words ensued between TRS and MIM members when MLC M.S. Prabhakar tried to come to the rescue of Mr.Kampati. The situation was brought to normalcy quickly by Mr.Ram Mohan who agreed to constitute a committee to discuss the issue of high penalties.