ADVERTISEMENT

EV&DM commissioner holds meeting on water logging in Hyderabad

Published - July 04, 2024 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 Commissioner of GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, A. V. Ranganath speaking at the meeting held on July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A meeting organised by the Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, A. V. Ranganath, with the traffic police, deliberated on the measures to be taken to prevent water stagnation in Hyderabad in the event of heavy rain.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, and the DCPs, ACPs and other officials from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates attended the meeting on Wednesday.

Measures in advance at water logging points, and removal of footpath encroachments were discussed at the meeting. Mr. Ranganath directed the officials to take measures to drain the stagnant water as soon as possible, a press note informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US