EV&DM commissioner holds meeting on water logging in Hyderabad

A meeting organised by the Commissioner, Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, A. V. Ranganath, with the traffic police, deliberated on the measures to be taken to prevent water stagnation in Hyderabad in the event of heavy rain.

Additional Commissioner, Traffic, and the DCPs, ACPs and other officials from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda commissionerates attended the meeting on Wednesday.

Measures in advance at water logging points, and removal of footpath encroachments were discussed at the meeting. Mr. Ranganath directed the officials to take measures to drain the stagnant water as soon as possible, a press note informed.