EV maker Triton eager to set up plant early

Team from Triton holds discussion with KTR

Electric vehicle maker Triton, which entered into an MoU with Telangana earlier this year for establishing a manufacturing plant in Zaheerabad, is keen on setting up the facility and rolling out products at the earliest.

Stating that the firm was keen on reducing carbon footprint in the transportation space, a release from Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao’s office on Thursday said following the June 24 MoU, industrial park layout of National Investment and Manufacturing Zone (NIMZ) in Zaheerabad was discussed in detail virtually and a few plots identified for the project.

The Triton team comprising CEO and Chairman Himanshu Patel, India Development Head Mohammad Mansoor and Triton associate Akbar Rasheed met the Minister to take the discussions forward. Industries secretary Jayesh Ranjan and director Automotive Gopalakrishnan V.C. were present during the meeting.

On the Minister’s insistence, the Triton team was taken to NIMZ Zaheerabad in a chopper for an inspection of the plots. Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) VC and MD E.V. Narasimha Reddy accompanied the Triton team during the site visit. Land related procedures will ensue shortly, the Minister’s office said.

At the time of MoU, it was announced that the US firm would be establishing an ultra-modern EV manufacturing unit with an investment of ₹2,100 crore at the NIMZ. In the first five years, the project was expected to roll out 50,000 vehicles, including semi-trucks, sedans, luxury SUVs and rickshaws, and create job opportunities for more than 25,000 people.