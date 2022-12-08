EV maker expands footprint

December 08, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurating the dealership highlighted the the State government's commitment to support electric mobility mission.

Electric vehicle firm Quantum Energy has expanded its manufacturing footprint with an additional plant in Hyderabad.

“We have started our second production facility, an 85,000 sq ft plant with a capacity to make 5,000 vehicles per month,” said Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, director of the firm, which in addition to a plant also has its research and development centre in Hyderabad.

The new plant will take the capacity to 7,500 vehicles per month. Quantum Energy is backed by the Kusalava group, which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years, the firm said in a release on opening of its first EV dealership in Telangana.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the showroom, which will feature the high-speed EV scooter range of the company. It will also showcases an EV that will be launched in early 2023.

Mr. Ranjan highlighted the State government’s commitment to support electric mobility mission and the efforts it is initiating in this direction through its Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030.

CONNECT WITH US