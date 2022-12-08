  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |Data | The 2022 Gujarat Election was not a tight race unlike 2017 polls

EV maker expands footprint

December 08, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurating the dealership highlighted the the State government’s commitment to support electric mobility mission. 

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurating the dealership highlighted the the State government’s commitment to support electric mobility mission.  | Photo Credit:

Electric vehicle firm Quantum Energy has expanded its manufacturing footprint with an additional plant in Hyderabad.

“We have started our second production facility, an 85,000 sq ft plant with a capacity to make 5,000 vehicles per month,” said Chakravarthi Chukkapalli, director of the firm, which in addition to a plant also has its research and development centre in Hyderabad.

The new plant will take the capacity to 7,500 vehicles per month. Quantum Energy is backed by the Kusalava group, which has been in the automotive industry for the past 50 years, the firm said in a release on opening of its first EV dealership in Telangana.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the showroom, which will feature the high-speed EV scooter range of the company. It will also showcases an EV that will be launched in early 2023.

Mr. Ranjan highlighted the State government’s commitment to support electric mobility mission and the efforts it is initiating in this direction through its Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage Policy 2020-2030.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.