ADVERTISEMENT

EV charging hub opened near Hyderabad airport

Published - July 27, 2024 09:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, GLIDA executive director Awadhesh K. Jha at the EV charging hub near the Hyderabad airport that can cater to 102 cars at a time.

Electric vehicle charging point operator GLIDA (formerly Fortum Charge & Drive India) inaugurated a charging hub that can cater to 102 cars at a time in Shamshabad near the Hyderabad airport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opened by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Saturday, the hub consists of 200KW ultrafast chargers with six satellite dispensers, twenty-eight 60KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, eight 30KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, twenty Type-2 7.4KW AC chargers and two DC001 dual gun chargers.

At any point, 102 cars can be charged at the hub, the company, which is a part of Finnish firm Fortum, said in a release. This is the largest such EV charging infrastructure in Hyderabad and can accelerate adoption of electric mobility.

“A charging hub of this size will instil a new wave of confidence among users, motivating them to adopt electric vehicles,” Mr. Ranjan said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GLIDA executive director Awadhesh K. Jha said it was in Hyderabad that the company inaugurated its first fast public EV charging station in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation in July 2018.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US