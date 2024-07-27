EV charging hub opened near Hyderabad airport

Electric vehicle charging point operator GLIDA (formerly Fortum Charge & Drive India) inaugurated a charging hub that can cater to 102 cars at a time in Shamshabad near the Hyderabad airport.

Opened by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan on Saturday, the hub consists of 200KW ultrafast chargers with six satellite dispensers, twenty-eight 60KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, eight 30KW CCS2 dual gun DC chargers, twenty Type-2 7.4KW AC chargers and two DC001 dual gun chargers.

At any point, 102 cars can be charged at the hub, the company, which is a part of Finnish firm Fortum, said in a release. This is the largest such EV charging infrastructure in Hyderabad and can accelerate adoption of electric mobility.

“A charging hub of this size will instil a new wave of confidence among users, motivating them to adopt electric vehicles,” Mr. Ranjan said.

GLIDA executive director Awadhesh K. Jha said it was in Hyderabad that the company inaugurated its first fast public EV charging station in partnership with Indian Oil Corporation in July 2018.