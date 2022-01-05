EV battery swap station opened

HYDERABAD

Electric vehicle infrastructure firm RACEnergy has established its first battery swap station, for two and three wheelers, at an HPCL retail outlet in HITEC city here.

The facility has been established as part of a pilot project, under which the company plans set up three battery swap stations at HPCL outlets in the city this month.

The battery swap stations and swappable batteries manufactured by RACEnergy provide an integrated solution that is economical and scalable, the company said. Drivers can swap their discharged batteries with the charged ones within two minutes, enabling them to be on the road for longer durations, it said in a release.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the facility on Monday.

RACEnergy is also into retrofit kits to convert existing ICE autorickshaws into electric vehicles that will be compatible with its swapping network. Co-founder Gautham Maheswaran said, as part of the pilot, 25 autorickshaws have been converted with the kits in Hyderabad and Tirupati. The firm is pursuing plans to set up 500 battery swap stations in the country by mid-2023 with 100 of them in Hyderabad, he said.