Euro-centric challenge for Social Sciences

Euro-centric approach is the biggest challenge before Social Sciences in the 21st century and an imperialist agenda is one of the gravest perils being faced by the contemporary world, argued Obaidullah Fahad Falahi, Head of the department of Islamic Studies at Aligarh Muslim University.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural of the third National Urdu Social Science Congress at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). The theme of the two-day Congress is “Social Sciences in 21st Century - Concerns and Challenges”.

Complex field

Describing Social Sciences as a very complex field, he said that it was not easy to analyse or keep them relevant in an era of information technology.

Prof. Falahi, author of 83 books and around 300 papers, lamented the European approach that ignores contribution made by Indians and Arabs in various spheres of knowledge.

Interdisciplinary approach

Ishrat Alam, also from AMU, stressed the need to maintain objectivity while analysing and comparing various languages. He also emphasised on adopting interdisciplinary approach in social sciences.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Ayub Khan, in his presidential address, spoke about the importance of mother tongue in understanding different sciences. Social Sciences are inter-connected with natural and physical sciences, he said.

A book, “State and minorities: Poverty and governance” penned by Mohd Ghouse, and another book, “Human Rights”, by Abdul Quayum were released on the occasion. In-charge registrar S.M. Rahmatullah and coordinator of the Congress Abid Moiz also spoke.