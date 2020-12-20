‘Eurekha 2020’ to pep up students’ spirits

Students from classes six to 12 took part in events held across 28 venues by TSWREIS

More than 50,000 students from residential welfare, government and private educational institutions participated in different competitions like spell bee, essay writing, dance, debate, quiz, mono action, book review, hand writing, story telling, and singing, as part of ‘Eurekha 2020’ on Sunday.

Students from classes six to 12 from these institutions took part in the events held across 28 venues in Telangana in the presence of thousands of parents and community members.

It was the novel initiative by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) to pep up the spirits of students in difficult times.

“Teaching and learning activities should go on in the larger interests of students and the nation. COVID crisis could not dampen the spirit of our teachers. They plunged into action and have been staying in constant touch with students who do not have access to digital classes by promoting online methods of teaching,” said TSWREIS secretary R.S. Praveen Kumar in his inaugural address.

He pointed out that teachers had played an active part in launching Village Learning Circles (VLCs), /Mana Voorike Mana Gurukulam’ (Our schools to our villages), ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Gurukulam’ (Our teachers to every house) and Eurekha 2020 competitions so as to meaningfully engage poor and disadvantaged children from villages, slums and isolated tribal areas in the aftermath of the pandemic.

“We want to give a sense of normalcy to students in Telangana, despite a plethora of challenges in the unprecedented times of COVID,” said Mr. Kumar.

The secretary also congratulated winners and participants and said that the entire credit goes to TSWREIS teachers, principals and coordinating officers for working selflessly in keeping the spirit of education alive among poor and needy students.