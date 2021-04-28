ETV Bal Bharat in 11 Indian languages

Chairman of Ramoji Group Ramoji Rao launched the multilingual ‘ETV Bal Bharat’ - 12 channels in 11 major Indian languages and English, catering to children on Tuesday.

The roll out of exclusive children’s television channels bring engaging infotainment for young viewers in Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil and English.

The programme content will have elements of magic, make-believe and fairytale absorbed in one’s native language with a blend of animation and live action. There will be an eclectic blend of gripping stories and fascinating characters bringing tales of adventure, action and comedy. The channels will also delve into varied genres i.e mystery, fantasy and films. Special programming has been designed for the weekends, a press release said.