ETO ties up with Amazon, Big Basket

EV manufacturer aims to ensure last-mile connectivity through electric two-wheelers

Electric vehicle manufacturer ETO has tied up with e-commerce companies Amazon and Big Basket in an effort to ensure last-mile delivery through its electric two-wheelers.

On Saturday, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs secretary Durga Shankar Mishra flagged off the electric vehicle fleet in the presence of Telangana Municipal Administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar.

“With the delivery ecosystem growing in leaps and bounds, conventional modes will have a definite impact on the environment. Electrifying the last mile is the only viable option. ETO is always committed to bringing sustainable mobility solutions both in passenger and cargo segments for a greater cause to see India pollution-free,” said ETO Motors managing director N.K. Rawal.

The company is in advanced stage of talks with other e-commerce firms.