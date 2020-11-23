ETO Motors begins delivery of electric 3-wheelers to Bigbasket

Electric mobility solutions and services firm, ETO Motors, has commenced commercial deliveries of electric three-wheeler cargo vehicle, BULKe.

It would be deploying 300 such vehicles over the next six months to e-commerce firm, Bigbasket. The deployment has started initially in Hyderabad and soon be undertaken in other cities, it said in a statement on Monday. BULKe is manufactured by Keto Motors, a subsidiary of ETO Motors, at its plant in Jedcharla, near Hyderabad.

Managing Director of ETO Motors N.K. Rawal said, “BULKe has been designed to provide clean and sustainable logistics solutions to e-commerce players. The vehicle’s high capacity cargo box with a load capacity of over 500 kgs and rear camera with a screen is uniquely positioned to serve the specific needs of the e-commerce and third party logistics players.”

Chief customer experience officer of Bigbasket K.B. Nagaraju said Bigbasket has been a pioneer in adopting electric vehicles in delivery operations.

“We have been scaling our operations significantly, post this pandemic period when more customers are preferring the safer option of online purchase of groceries. Our order volumes have gone up in each of the 26 cities where we operate. As the last-mile hub operations become denser, electric vehicles are a perfect choice for our last mile delivery,” he said.

The EV covers up to 120 kms in single charge using advance lithium ion batteries and has seatbelts for driver and adjustable bucket-seats for a comfortable driving experience. It is equipped with regenerative braking technology, the release said.