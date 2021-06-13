Etigaddakishtapur oustees write to Chief Minister

Do justice to us as we are facing several problems, they say

In a novel way to bring their problems to the attention of the State government, oustees of Etigaddakishtapur wrote to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, urging him to look into their issues and address them at the earliest. They alleged that despite repeated appeals officials had failed to address their problems.

“We are the residents of Etigaddaksihtapur in Toguta mandal and our village is going to be submerged under Mallannasagar along with some other villages. The officials started acquiring our lands in 2016 and payment of compensation is continuing. Payment of compensation for those who crossed 18 years was not being implemented. In some cases, cheque payment was stopped but new cheques were not issued. The plots and houses at Rehabilitation and Resettlement Colony (R&R) were not registered and officials are forcing us to vacate the village without providing us what we are entitled for,” the oustees said in the letter sent by post on Saturday to the Chief Minister. The same was mailed to Chief Minister’s Office on Sunday.

“We have met Collector and RDO several times in this regard but of no use. We are facing several problems in the village. Even going for any work outside village has become Herculean task with the increase of bund height. There are aged, single women and men. Some of them were not paid compensation even today. Two persons died as timely medical assistance was not extended due to shifting of primary health centre,” the oustees said in their letter. The oustees posted videos on social media, saying they were not against projects but only demanding compensation.