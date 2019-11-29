Established colleges wary of private universities’ tag

Even as the pace picks up for establishment of private universities in Telangana, the existing institutions are treading the path of caution by proposing new institutions while retaining their established ones under the present regime.

Colleges that have acquired a name for themselves over the years are not willing to convert their present established institutions into universities but create new ones under the same banner.

Sreenidhi group and Malla Reddy group that run popular institutions under their brand have applied for ‘Greenfield’ set up, where new institutions are established.

The other option is the ‘Brownfield’ approach, where the existing institutions are converted into universities as per the Telangana Private Universities Act. Both require a corpus of ₹30 crore apart from ₹10 crore endowment fund.

“Established colleges, perhaps, don’t want to take a risk as they cannot turn back and run existing colleges if their university doesn’t get the expected patronage from students,” felt Tummala Papi Reddy, chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The Malla Reddy group, owned by Labour Minister, Ch. Malla Reddy, that has several colleges, has applied for a Women’s University and expects its exclusive women colleges to be part of it if the university succeeds in what it wants.

Anurag group, owned by TRS general secretary Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, may convert one of its several colleges into a university and keep the remaining affiliated to the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Same is the case with Sreenidhi Education Society that runs the popular Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology.

Interestingly, some ‘not so popular’ but established institutions too are trying their luck for private university tag. MNR group of institutions, Vaagdevi group, Gurunanak institutions and S.R. Group institutions are in the race. The only institution that applied from the districts is S.R. Group in Warangal while all others are in and around the city.

Tech Mahindra, Woxen School of Business and Radcliffe Education Private Limited, are some other groups that sought to start private universities.

“A couple of others too have shown interest,” said Prof. Papi Reddy. The inspection of these applicants is already on by the committees formed by the TSCHE.

However, a few sought-after institutions expected to go for the tag have stayed away. The Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT), one of the popular destinations of engineering aspirants in Telugu states is reluctant and is apparently eyeing for Deemed-to-be-University status.

The institutions are unlikely to go for massive intake or introduce courses across the streams at one go. Rather, some of these applicants have proposed phase-wise expansion of courses and also some innovative programmes.

The Radcliffe Education has offered to provide free education to 100 underprivileged girls from poorer sections and include farmers from rural areas for training them with skills required in agriculture.

Apart from technical courses, conventional programmes these institutions apparently want to focus on vocational and skill based programmes.