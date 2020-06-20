Establish integrated help desk for all patients: Congress

Hyderabad

20 June 2020 23:36 IST

Confusion on admitting patients, says Gudur Narayana Reddy who tested positive

The Congress on Saturday demanded that the Telangana government establish an integrated help desk for the people suspected to be suffering from COVID-19 or other diseases to avoid confusion in seeking the services.

Confusion on admission of patients with coronavirus-related issues was leading to delay and sometimes in death as well much before the treatment was started and the government should immediately address this issue, said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy.

In a statement here, he said several deaths had been reported in Hyderabad in the last few days wherein the hospitals refused to admit patients, especially those with symptoms of the virus. “This is my personal observation and people should be briefed that presently only a few private hospitals, approved by the State government, were admitting only confirmed cases of coronavirus,” said Mr. Reddy, who is undergoing treatment for the virus at a private hospital.

“Even approved hospitals were reportedly hesitating to admit patients with virus symptoms. In many cases, patients were being denied admission due to non-availability of ICU beds or ventilator facility. Therefore, the State government should establish a help desk, headed by a panel of senior doctors, to guide people during health emergencies.” The help desk should have complete information on availability of beds in both government and private hospitals in real time mode and this would save many lives, he said.

Mr. Reddy also demanded that the State government authorise private hospitals to send the samples of patients for testing to any ICMR-approved laboratory. This would save time and reduce the burden on Gandhi Hospital. Further, he said, the government should ensure widespread availability of Pulse Oximeters in the market so that patients could easily check their oxygen levels and pulse rate and they could immediately approach the doctors if the levels dropped below normal.