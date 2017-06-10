ESIMC gets nod to admit students this year

The ESI Medical College at Sanathnagar has got permission from the Medical Council of India (MCI) for admitting students this year also while permission was also granted to start a dental college at Gulbarga in Karnataka, said Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Bandaru Dattareya.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Minister said 14 new dispensaries were proposed to be started in Telangana while 23 dispensaries would be upgraded into six-bed hospitals. This, apart from a 30-bed hospital to be constructed at Kavadigua in Hyderabad.

More hospitals

The Minister said the ESI plans to construct a 300-bed hospital in Amaravati, a 100-bed hospital in Penugonda, a 450-bed hospital in Visakhapatnam, a 100-bed hospital in Guntur and another 100-bed hospital in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

He said work would start soon after the A.P. government allots land for construction of hospitals, apart from giving the requisite permissions at the earliest. He said the ESI Hospital in Tirupati would be renovated at a cost of ₹117 crore.

The ESI Corporation was running six medical colleges and two dental colleges in India.

The medical colleges were located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Joka, Faridabad, Chennai and Gulbarga while the dental colleges were in Delhi and Gulbarga.

ILO conference

Mr. Dattatreya would attend the International Labour Organisation meetings scheduled to be held from June 12 to 16 in Geneva. The Minister would address a series of meetings starting his first address on June 12 marking the World Child Labour Day.

Later, he would address the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries, Indian Event on Child Labour, and also the ILO Conference and G-20 Countries’ meet. The ILO plenary session is on June 16.

Bilateral talks

The Minister said he would also hold bilateral talks with the labour ministers of eight countries. He plans to highlight how child labour was being abolished in the country with strict measures, as per the existing conventions.

The Minister hailed the court judgement on cow slaughter and requested the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States to implement the judgement and make necessary amendments to the 1960 Animals Act. He also appealed to the political parties not to make cow slaughter a political and religious issue.