ESIC Medical College sets up 300 beds for COVID-19 patients

The ESIC Medical College, which will soon turn four, has joined forces with the Telangana government to tackle COVID-19 by readying 300 beds exclusively for treating suspect cases at Erragadda. Earlier, it had about 738 beds, including 479 general beds and 188 ICU beds, said dean M. Srinivas.

“We decided to assist the government to prepare for the expected spike in patients in the coming days. We have converted our existing hostel rooms into COVID-19 isolation rooms and also mobilised manpower with quite a few recruitments. Our role will come into play only after the existing government facilities like Gandhi Hospital and others become full, but we are ready,” he explained, in an exclusive interaction.

The college, which bagged the best ESIC college in the country award a few months ago, has converted the existing hostels for boys, girls and nurses into COVID-19 isolation rooms for meeting any exigency. Ventilator capacity has been increased to 110 by procuring 50 more and process has been initiated for another 40 ventilators.

The dean said requisite training is being given to frontline staff such as doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff on safe hand hygiene, donning and doffing of personal protection kits, wearing and disposal of masks, disinfection policies, handling patients and also bio-medical waste as per the Indian Council of Medical Research guidelines.

ESIC College-Hospital has about 100 ICU beds and is in the process of adding another 50 in the next few days along with establishment of negative room pressure technique. This technique helps prevent cross-contamination from room to room by not allowing the air inside to escape outside due to the low pressure being maintained than the surroundings, explained Dr.Srinivas.

The college is already a beneficiary recipient of DRDO products like most modern bio-safety lab for testing and other sanitising machines. It is also collaborating with IIT-Hyderabad to design a rapid test for detection of coronavirus, new formulations with nanotechnology to trigger immunity and developing nanocoated facemask.

Other projects are immunotheraphy for COVID-19 with National Institute of Pharmaceutical Educational Research, COVID-19 diagnostics with Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, wearable real time cardio-monitoring machines with ECIL, projects on oncology and psychosocial health with BITS-Pilani, Hyderabad. Workshops on meditation with ‘Art of Living Foundation’ and few other projects with Indian Institute of Public Health and University of Hyderabad are also under way, he added.