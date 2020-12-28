‘ESIC a role model for medical education’

HYDERABAD

28 December 2020 23:46 IST

Union Minister visits facility, heaps praise on the healthcare providers

Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar, who felicitated COVID-19 warriors at ESIC Medical College, Sanathnagar, on Monday, said that the college is functioning as a role model for medical education.

A super speciality hospital, too, is located on the same premises where patients suffering from various ailments, including COVID-19, are attended.

The Union Minister of State said that he had heard several positive things about the medical college, and was, therefore, visiting the college. He was apprised of the various initiatives and functioning of the hospital.

At a programme held on Monday, employees of the hospital at various levels, such as security wing, housekeeping, nurses and doctors, were felicitated. The oldest and youngest COVID survivors as well as those who fought the virus for over five weeks were congratulated.

Prior to the programme, the faculty and students explained to the Minister about the various innovations with regard to cutting down transmission of the virus.