ESI workers not paid salaries

Outsourced workers of Employees State Insurance (ESI) hospitals and dispensaries on Friday struck work and staged a dharna in front of the ESI directorate opposite Gandhi Hospital to mark their protest over non-payment of salaries for the last five months.
The protest was organised by Telangana Medical Contract Employees and Workers Union affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress.
Leaders addressing the camp said the outsourced nursing, para-medical, ward staff, security and sanitation workers at the hospitals of ESI at Nacharam, Ramachandrapuram, Warangal and Kagaznagar have not been paid salaries since April. Their colleagues numbering about 9,500 working in dispensaries across the State have not been paid for the past 16 months.
They accused the ESI management of not releasing salaries even though the workers had discharged duties putting their lives at risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, a multi-crore scandal in procurement of drugs and medical equipment in the management went unchecked till it was busted recently, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath