ESI Medical College to offer new super speciality courses

The Central government has accorded permission for starting DNB courses in super specialty departments like cardiology, CTVS, nephrology, urology, oncology, onco-surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, paediatric surgery, neonatology and neonatal surgery at the ESI Medical College in Sanathnagar, said Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G. Kishan Reddy.

The approval was given at the 179th ESI Corporation meeting chaired by Union Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar in New Delhi on December 5.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said the ESI Hospital that falls in his Secunderabad constituency will be the first in India, within ESIC, to have undergraduate and postgraduate courses in broad specialities, and super specialty courses.

The initiative would pave the way for better patient care and round-the-clock super specialty services at ESIC with dedicated residents and super specialists for 70 lakh insured workers mapped to those hospitals.

The campus has the infrastructure worth more than ₹1,000 crore and the annual budget sanctioned for this super specialty hospital is ₹180 crore, in addition to the ₹200 crore for the Medical College Hospital annually, Mr. Reddy said.

He added that it has been possible due to Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s vision for increasing the number of broad speciality and super specialty doctors in the country.

The Union Minister said the care provided at ESIC is just not restricted to primary and secondary care but also tertiary care within the campus and the new specialities will provide super speciality treatment to insured persons round the clock.