ERC to hold virtual hearing on PPA for NTPC-TSTPP on July 14

28 June 2021 19:46 IST

Tariff for the project with 2×800 MW (Phase-I) to be decided by CERC

Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has decided to hold a public hearing through video conference with the stakeholders desiring to be heard in person on the principal power purchase agreement of two Discoms with NTPC from 11.30 a.m. on July 14.

According to ERC officials, the hearing would be on the proposal of the two Discoms – Southern Discom and Northern Discom – seeking consent to PPA for purchase of power generated at the first phase of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project of NTPC with a capacity of 2×800 megawatt for a period of 25 years from the date of commercial operation.

The tariff for power generated at thermal station being established under the provisions of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to supply of 85% of energy to Telangana State would however be decided by the Central Electricity Regulatory Authority (CERC) since it is being established by NTPC, a national level power company.

Later, it was decided to supply 100% power to Telangana based on the latter’s request.

The Ministry of Coal has allotted Mandakini-B coal block in Odisha for captive mining for supply of coal to TSTPP of NTPC with tapering linkage from Coal India Ltd till the commencement of coal supply from the allotted block.

On the other hand, the two Discoms have also been pursuing with the Centre to shift the long-term coal linkage from Odisha to Telangana (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd).

Construction of the first phase of TSTPP is nearing completion as work on it has been delayed due to the COVID pandemic since April last year.

The second phase of the project would have a capacity of 3×800 MW.

The proposal for in-principle approval of the PPA was initially submitted to the TSERC by the two Discoms on February 4, 2016 and supplementary submissions were made first on November 19, 2020 and later on April 18, 2021.