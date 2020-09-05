ERC relief on power supply

GTCS relaxation was to alleviate hardship by consumers: HMR

In a major relief to Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) ahead of September 7 restart of its operations after a gap of over five-and-a-half months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) has directed Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd not to resort to coercive steps in the matter of power supply to the former.

The HMR has moved the regulatory body following the Southern Discom (TSSPDCL) threatening to disconnect power supply to various units established by it — passenger train services, elevated stations, shops and malls — following a dispute over availing the contract maximum demand (CMD) of energy and collection of energy charges with de-rated CMD owing to fall in demand due to lockdown.

In its request to the regulatory commission seeking directions to the Southern Discom in the matter of power supply, the HMR stated that the Discom had not extended to it certain relaxations provided by TSERC to the trade and industry sectors for mitigating the impact of COVID-19 for the lockdown period. It also explained that malls were permitted to re-open from June 8 although the ban on metro rail services continued.

Suo motu relaxation

The HMR stated that the commission had provided suo motu relaxation in the general terms and conditions of power supply (GTCS) on April 29 following the representations made by Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry and All India Induction Furnaces Association (Southern Region). “The entire purpose of the Commission’s orders was to alleviate the hardships being faced by electricity consumers,” the HMR said in its interlocutory application.

Citing the relaxation provided by TSERC, the authorities of HMR wrote to Southern Discom on May 1 and 6 to de-rate the CMD for the lockdown period from 8,900 KVA to 2,000 KVA to four malls (HT-II) at Punjagutta, Irrummanzil, Moosarambagh and Hi-Tec City and from 18,250 KVA to 3,900 KVA to its installations/receiving sub-stations (HT-V-B) at Uppal, Miyapur, MGBS and Yousufguda. However, without considering its request the Discom had issued electricity bills without de-rating the CMD.

On its part, the HMR paid bills with de-rated CMD and informed the same to Discom on May 8 with one more request to revise the electricity bills with de-rated CMD. After its one more request on May 18, the Discom responded for de-rating CMD with a rider that it should be implemented within five days and would come into effect only after entering a revised agreement.

Interim order

In its interim order, the TSERC directed the Southern Discom on September 1 not to use coercive steps such as disconnection of supply and told the HMR to pay monthly bills in full (as per bills issued) till the de-rating of CMD was effected and adjourned the matter to September 18.