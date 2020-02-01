Equipment to treat pulmonary disorders launched at Yashoda

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the InterVapor Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Ablation at a two-day international conference titled ‘BRONCHUS 2020’ organised by Yashoda Hospitals here on Saturday.

The equipment, which is used to improve quality of life of people with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) with lungs damaged by smoking, will soon be made available at the hospital.

Faculty from Japan, China, Philippines, Indonesia, Romania, Singapore, Italy, USA and many other countries attended the conference where latest advancement in the field of interventional pulmonology were discussed. Interventional pulmonology is a sub-specialty of pulmonary medicine which deals with diseases of the airways and lungs, using minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.

Advancements in this sub-specialty over the past two decades has played a role in improving quality of life of people with lung cancer, severe asthma, COPD, tuberculosis etc.