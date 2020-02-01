Hyderabad

Equipment to treat pulmonary disorders launched at Yashoda

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the equipment on Saturday.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launching the equipment on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

more-in

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan launched the InterVapor Bronchoscopic Thermal Vapour Ablation at a two-day international conference titled ‘BRONCHUS 2020’ organised by Yashoda Hospitals here on Saturday.

The equipment, which is used to improve quality of life of people with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) with lungs damaged by smoking, will soon be made available at the hospital.

Faculty from Japan, China, Philippines, Indonesia, Romania, Singapore, Italy, USA and many other countries attended the conference where latest advancement in the field of interventional pulmonology were discussed. Interventional pulmonology is a sub-specialty of pulmonary medicine which deals with diseases of the airways and lungs, using minimally invasive endoscopic procedures.

Advancements in this sub-specialty over the past two decades has played a role in improving quality of life of people with lung cancer, severe asthma, COPD, tuberculosis etc.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2020 11:55:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/equipment-to-treat-pulmonary-disorders-launched-at-yashoda/article30716310.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY