Hyderabad

EPTRI course on plant tissue culture

Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) conducted a certificate course on ‘Plant Tissue Culture Techniques and its Applications’ from February 17 to March 24 under the Green Skill Development Programme, funded by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

EPTRI director general Adhar Sinha, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, and Director of National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management S. Chinnam Reddy participated in the valedictory programme on Wednesday.

