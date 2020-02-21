Epiq opens global capability centre

Technology enabled legal service provider called Epiq on Thursday opened a global capability centre in Hyderabad.

The US firm, which operates in 15 countries with more than 80 offices and has 14 data centres worldwide, has staffed the new facility with 450 people. It plans to take up more space at the same location and build a headcount of about 800 in the city within a year.

The GCC will deliver services to customers globally, Vishal Chhibbar, President and CFO said, adding that there were plans to evaluate the prospects India offered as a market for the services offered by the legaltech firm.

In an interaction, after Telangana Industries and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan inaugurated the facility, he said there may be scope for many of the services the company provided, especially document reviews and eDiscovery services.

A release said Epiq had recently launched its next-gen eDiscovery Managed Services, a suite of managed services solutions to enable clients of all organisational sizes.

Mr. Ranjan said Telangana had become the preferred location of global corporations for their expansion plans. Talent availability and the ease of doing business in the State were factors that attracted more investments.