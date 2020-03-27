Epidemic was a seasonal terror in Hyderabad

In February 1993, doctors in a county in Los Angeles in the US treated a woman who had recently returned from India with diarrhoea and back pain. The doctors treated her with medicines and she recovered. But when they discovered the cause of the illness, they were surprised. It was new strain of organism that causes cholera. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention isolated and labelled the toxigenic organism as Vibrio Cholerae O139. The woman had just returned from Hyderabad, where she remembered having half-a-glass of unbottled water a day prior to the onset of symptoms.

Hyderabad and its surrounding areas have a long history of epidemics that seasonally killed thousands and sometimes lakhs of people. According to a study, between 1904 and 1948, the annual mortality rate due to cholera varied from a low of 0.1 per 10,000 in 1926 to a high of 146.9 in 1945 in the Hyderabad region. In the period of 44 years, the mortality rates were in three digits for three years and in double digits for 29 years.

The study linked the periodic spread of the disease in the areas of Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Raichur, Gulbarga, Khammam and Medak with the twin festivals of Maha Shivaratri in Srisailam and the Pandharpur Jatara.

Hyderabad has a long history of cholera killing people. One of the eminent statesman of Hyderabad Sir Salar Jung died of cholera 1883. Three years later, W.M. Haffkine tested an immunising agent in India with limited success. The killings continued into the next century and the Nizam’s government tried various measures including setting up a quarantine facility for patients showing symptoms of cholera.

As the deaths due to these diseases raged, the Nizam’s government used the new fangled tool of cinema cars to spread the message of hygiene. In some areas, gramophone records were played to convey the message among the rural masses. While over 100 shows were held in rural areas, there were 51 shows in Hyderabad to create awareness about hygiene and the link with diseases.

“The cinema car is expensive but is the most useful and the most popular form of propaganda,” notes a government document of 1935. A year when 68.6 persons out of 10,000 died due to cholera. One additional measure to fight the disease used by the government was to add potassium permanganate too in the wells of this landlocked state.

About this time, the City Improvement Board had a generous budget and a remit to transform the city into a sanitary liveable urban environment. “The first city improvement board was created in Glasgow in the UK to fight diseases and unsanitary conditions that was threatening the port’s viability. India, Hyderabad followed Calcutta and Bombay in creating city improvement mechanisms,” says Anant Maringanti of Hyderabad Urban Labs. “The goal was to improve the living conditions it also led to improved sanitary conditions,” says Mr. Maringanti.