EPFO to organise district awareness camp and outreach programme on March 27

As part of its pan-India public outreach programme, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise the “Nidhi Aapke Nikath-2.0 (P.F Near You) District awareness Camp and Outreach Programme” in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts on March 27, 2024.

It will be a broad-based participatory awareness and outreach programme simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform and information exchange network for employers and employees.

The programme will be held under the aegis of the Nirmal district office of the EPFO at Adilabad municipal council conference hall in Adilabad district, Sirpur Kagaznagar municipal council meeting hall in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, municipal council conference hall in Mancherial and TNGOS Bhavan in Nirmal on March 27.

Members can also register their grievances through e-mail do.nirmal@epfindia.gov.in

The Karimnagar regional office of the EPFO will also organise the programme in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla and Peddapalli districts on the same day.

