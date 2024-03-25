GIFT a SubscriptionGift
EPFO to organise district awareness camp and outreach programme on March 27

A broad-based participatory awareness and outreach programme, it will also act as a grievance redressal platform for employers and employees

March 25, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NIRMAL

The Hindu Bureau

As part of its pan-India public outreach programme, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will organise the “Nidhi Aapke Nikath-2.0 (P.F Near You) District awareness Camp and Outreach Programme” in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Nirmal districts on March 27, 2024.

It will be a broad-based participatory awareness and outreach programme simultaneously acting as a grievance redressal platform and information exchange network for employers and employees.

The programme will be held under the aegis of the Nirmal district office of the EPFO at Adilabad municipal council conference hall in Adilabad district, Sirpur Kagaznagar municipal council meeting hall in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, municipal council conference hall in Mancherial and TNGOS Bhavan in Nirmal on March 27.

Members can also register their grievances through e-mail do.nirmal@epfindia.gov.in

The Karimnagar regional office of the EPFO will also organise the programme in Karimnagar, Jagtial, Sircilla and Peddapalli districts on the same day.

