EPFO notice to TSRTC

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation was said to have issued a notice to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation seeking an explanation on failure of the latter to deposit ₹760.62 crore in the PF accounts of employees of the transport corporation.

Sources said the EPFO had pointed out that it had come to its notice that the PF for the said amount was deducted from the salaries of RTC employees but not deposited by the corporation in their PF accounts. The organisation reportedly asked the representatives of the corporation to offer personal explanation before November 15.

The notice comes days after the Road Transport Authority sent a notice to the RTC seeking arrears of motor vehicles tax to the tune of ₹452 crore.

The EPFO notice was reportedly sent to TSRTC in-charge Managing Director Sunil Sharma. Despite several attempts, Mr Sharma remained unavailable for comment.

When contacted, a senior EPFO official declined to either confirm or deny the notice to the TSRTC, stating that he was not authorised to comment on the issue.