EODB parameters extended to two departments

Steps initiated after State slips to third rank

Intensifying the efforts to retain the top slot in the implementation of Ease Of Doing Business (EODB) parameters, the State government has decided to make online submission of applications mandatory in two more sectors. The development assumes significance as Telangana which was placed at the top along with the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has been placed in the third position in the latest EODB ranking after Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The slippage of rank was said to be because of the feedback mechanism where the State lost a few points.

The government has accordingly extended the EODB parameters to Agriculture Marketing as well as Health and Family Welfare departments. According to the new guidelines, online submission of applications for all types of Trader Licences to be issued by the Agricultural Marketing department through the website www.tsmarketing.in has been made mandatory.

Applicants seeking a new trader licence, renewal of the existing licence, amendments in the existing ones and opting for change of person responsible should forthwith apply online. The Director of Agricultural Marketing had been made the designated authority with the entire State as his jurisdiction.

Online mechanism has been introduced as there would be no physical touch point for the activities including submission of application, payment of application fee and tracking and monitoring the application status. Users would be able to download the final digitally signed approved certificate online and the checklist of required documents for these services would be made available on the website.

Similarly, online submission of applications and issue of registration/renewal certificates would be mandatory through the website www.pcpndt.telangana.gov.

in for registration and renewal of establishments. The website would offer services like receiving applications for registration or renewal, integration of payment gateway for payment of requisite fee, granting or rejecting applications for registration/renewal, suspension of registration and appeal against rejection besides ensuring online maintenance of records.

The entire process from the date of application to the issue/rejection of registration/renewal certificate should be completed within 70 days. Steps should be taken to ensure that there was no necessity of physical touch points from the stage of submission of application and payment of fee. Applicable procedures, comprehensive list of documents, clear time lines and third party verification of services would be made on the website.