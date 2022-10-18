Envoys to four countries urge trade, industry to explore opportunities

ADVERTISEMENT

Ambassadors of India to Iran, Brazil, Peru and Dominican Republic have urged trade and industry from Telangana to explore growth opportunities available in the four countries and assured to extend assistance in terms of facilitating exports.

“We are from this region and would like to see Make in Telangana products in global markets,” the Ambassadors told a business summit organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry here.

Ambassador to Iran Gaddam Dharmendra said, “Though trade with Iran is in a fluid state due to geo political situations, we have strong association with Iran especially with regard to our energy demands. India used to export lot of agri products. Pharma products, engineering goods, plywood and paper have huge potential for export to Iran.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was for the first time Ambassadors to the four countries came together and addressed business representatives on the same platform, FTCCI said in a release on Tuesday.

Noting he had closely worked with Telangana earlier, Ambassador to Brazil Suresh K Reddy said specific funds had been alloted by the Centre to the Ambassadors for promoting States. He urged trade and business to approach to their footprints to Brazil, which offers numerous opportunities.

Ambassador to Peru M Subbarayudu underscored the significance of collaboration between Telangana and Peru, which is rich in natural resources. Ambassador to Dominican Republic Abbagani Ramu highlighted the growth potential of Telangana products in the areas of IT, pharma and electric vehicles.

FTCCI President Anil Agarwal the meet was first in a series and help expand Telangana export markets as well as attract FDI.