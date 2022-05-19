Environmentalist Thimmakka calls on KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during his interaction with 110-year-old environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka, at Pragathi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Centenarian and noted environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka called on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao at his camp office on Wednesday prior to his meeting with ministers and officials on civic infrastructure development in villages and towns through the government’s Palle and Pattana Pragathi programmes.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao escorted her to the meeting hall and felicitated the Padma Shri recipient. Ms. Thimmakka offered to supply saplings to the State if required. The Chief Minister then released a compendium of essays on greenery titled ‘Green Testament’ edited by Sahitya Akademi chairman Juluri Gowrishanker.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao said tree plantation was not merely a programme but a means to the survival of present and future generations, and Ms. Thimmakka has proved that if people are involved in noble tasks, they could live quality life with good health.

Later, Ms. Thimmakka planted a sapling on the camp office premises.