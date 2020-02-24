Enumeration of the unlettered in city begins

HYDERABAD

24 February 2020 23:46 IST

25,49,065 households to be covered

Enumeration of illiterate persons has begun in all circles of GHMC on Monday without much fanfare. On the first day, the enumerators recorded a total of 17,365 illiterate persons in the city, of whom, 10,642 were women.

A total of 1,23,106 households from 3,640 locations has been covered in the survey, carried out by 5,597 enumerators, a statement from the GHMC informed.

During the 10-day survey which will continue up to March 4, a total of 25,49,065 households are to be covered in 5,817 locations of 150 wards in GHMC, for which 8,413 enumerators have been deputed.

The project is being conducted by the Urban Community Development (UCD) wing of GHMC, with an aim to take forward Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s New Year pledge to achieve 100% literacy in the State by next Census.

On January 1 this year, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has called upon the literate citizens in the State to educate people of no letters under the theme ‘Each one, Teach one’. In GHMC, each enumerator will cover 250 households by conducting a door-to-door survey to know the number of illiterates. Deputy commissioners will act as nodal officers for the survey at the circle level.

Project officers of the UCD and Assistant Engineers will monitor the enumeration at the field level, to be carried out by the Sanitation Field Assistants and Entomology Field Assistants. According to the 2011 Census, the number of illiterate persons is 5 lakh plus in Hyderabad district alone.