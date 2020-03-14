Enumeration of the illiterate incomplete

Enumeration of illiterate persons, taken up by GHMC following Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s ‘Each one-Teach one’ New Year message, might be further delayed following the COVID-19 scare.

Initial resistance

The enumeration by the corporation’s Urban Community Development wing was initially scheduled for 10 days between February 24 and March 4, but it is yet to reach completion 10 days past the deadline.

Officials attribute the delay to initial resistance from residents of Old City who mistook the survey as part of the National Population Register (NPR) exercise.

Charminar Zone, which consists of several parts of the Old City, recorded only 50% coverage of households by the survey teams, while Khairatabad zone with circles from Old City such as Karwan and Gosha Mahal, trails with 87% coverage.

In contrast, L.B. Nagar zone recorded 101% coverage of households, Serlingampally, 103%, Kukatpally, 94.5% and Secunderabad zone 94% coverage. L.B. Nagar and Serilingampally zones recorded more than 100% enumeration, as the number of actual households visited turned out to be higher than the number of estimated households, officials informed.

On the whole, the survey has so far identified 1.75 lakh illiterate persons above 18 years of age, from all the zones of GHMC. L.B. Nagar zone has recorded the maximum number of illiterate persons thus far, at 38,402, with Kukatpally following with 35,505 persons. Owing to hampered survey, Charminar zone has recorded mere 16,046 illiterate persons.

Brought to a halt

According to officials wishing to remain anonymous, the survey has been halted for the past few days, though resistance has waned in Old City. The halt was first due to holidays, and then came the COVID-19 scare, they said.

Directions have been issued by officials to wind up the survey by March 17, but in view of a second coronavirus-positive patient in the city, progress of the enumeration now hangs in the balance.