Enumeration date extended

The State Government has extended the date for comprehensive survey of farmers, ahead of providing free input cost of ₹8,000 per annum, by five days, up to June 15.

Announcing this in a press release, Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the deadline was extended on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as 20% of farmers are yet to be covered by the survey. They could not be enumerated because of extreme summer conditions till the first week of June and failure of migrant farmers to return to their native villages to register claims.

Gram sabhas

The Agricultural Extension Officers who are involved in survey will paste notices on doors of farmers if they are not enumerated even though their names figure in revenue records.

The Agricultural Extension Officers will hold gram sabhas after conclusion of survey from June 19 to 21.

The list of farmers eligible for government benefits will be announced in the sabha to be presided by sarpanches.