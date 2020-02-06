Entries open for FTCCI awards

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) is inviting nominations for its annual Excellence Awards 2019. The awards are presented in 22 categories. On Thursday, Chairman of FTCCI Excellence Awards Committee Ravindra Modi said the Awards are to recognise corporates, institutions, entrepreneurs and individuals for their outsanding contribution and achievements and to promote corporate and individual initiatives in economic, social and educational areas. From this year, a new award for outstanding contribution in Aerospace and defence industry has been introduced. “We are looking at various representations to expand the field and contemplating to constitute awards for SMEs, start-ups and media from next year,” he said.

Senior vice president of FTCCI Ramakanth Inani said “over the years the FTCCI Excellence awards have generated a positive competitive spirit among trade and industry members to excel in their respective fields. The entries received are scrutinised by an independent jury comprising eminent persons and experts who make the final selection for the awards.”

The awards will be presented under the categories of Industry; Innovation; R&D technology; for excellence in Information Technology; for Tourism Promotion; and for excellence in Association/Chamber for serving industry, commerce and economy. Also, awards will be presented for excellence in science or engineering; to outstanding woman entrepreneur; outstanding self-sustaining effort by a differently abled person; and for excellence in social welfare initiatives for women empowerment, a release said