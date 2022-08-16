Entries invited from semiconductor startups

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIC T-Hub Foundation has launched an incubation programme to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across the semiconductor sector.

Announcing the launch and with it inviting entries, from semiconductor startups, for the first cohort, T-Hub in a release said the programme is designed to help entrepreneurs, through expert-led workshops, specialised mentorship, market access and investor and industry connect, navigate the challenges of scaling up.

It is a six-month intense hybrid cohort-based programme which will mentor 20 startups with potentially disruptive technologies that could reshape semiconductor supply chains in the future. The startups will be selected based on technological innovation, go-to-market readiness, scalability, and team composition. The last date to apply is September 5, the technology startup incubator said.

The selected startups will get customised consultation for product commercialisation and market access with the help of global mentors from the industry.

“Indian engineers have contributed massively to the semiconductor sector while working with global companies. Therefore, we must aid them in setting up and scaling their design startups with solid support from the ecosystem,” T-Hub CEO M.Srinivas Rao said.

“Our programme is a much-needed initiative that will play a key role in helping startups accelerate their products and solutions, elevating India’s global semiconductor market position,” AIC T-Hub Foundation CEO Rajesh Adla said.