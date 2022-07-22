Entries invited for Intinta Innovators expo

The last date to apply is August 5

The Telangana State Innovation Cell is inviting applications for the Intinta Innovator Exhibition-2022 from individuals who have devised innovative business solutions.

Innovators from all walks of life are encouraged to apply, be they from startups, schools, or rural areas, TSIC said in a press release.

Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched a poster of the exhibition along with 10 rural innovators urging people to send in their entries via WhatsApp on 9100678543. The last date for sending in entries is August 5, the release said.

The programme aims to scout for individuals who have come up with innovative solutions to address problems that they have encountered, and to showcase these solutions to District Collectors on August 15 as part of the Independence Day celebrations. All 33 districts will be organising the exhibition which is expected to serve as a platform between the innovators and the people of their district.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Chief Innovation Officer to the State Shanta Thoutam were present at the poster launch.