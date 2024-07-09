Entries invited for Intinta Innovator 2024

The Telangana State Innovation Cell is inviting applications for Intinta Innovator 2024, the sixth edition of the programme focused on promoting and recognising grassroot level innovation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Innovators from all walks of life, particularly those residing in rural Telangana, are encouraged to submit their ingenious ideas and projects. We will be selecting the most impressive ones which resolve problems to the local challenges and present awards on August 15,” the Innovation Cell said in a release on Tuesday.

The last date to apply is August 3. Innovators can submit applications through WhatsApp to 9100678543.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cell acts as the government’s first response to innovators, start-ups, entrepreneurs and facilitators, while the programme fosters an inclusive innovation ecosystem across Telangana. The aim is to cultivate a culture of innovation from young age, including within the government itself and to propel the State forward through homegrown innovation and entrepreneurship, it said.

With a focus on empowering rural innovators and entrepreneurs, the programme aims to cover all 33 districts, engage with more than 3,000 Gram Panchayats and connect with more than one crore rural citizens.

“Intinta Innovator programme has been instrumental in identifying and nurturing grassroots innovations across the State. This year, we are committed to reaching out to a wider audience than ever before, ensuring that no brilliant idea goes unnoticed,” IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.