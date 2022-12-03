Entries invited for Hyderabad Business Awards for women entrepreneurs

December 03, 2022 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

FICCI Ladies Organisation and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation announcing their annual initiative, Hyderabad Business Awards. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) and Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) are inviting entries for the Hyderabad Business Awards for women entrepreneurs.

The awards have been instituted to recognise successful women-led businesses representing various industry sectors based in Telangana, the FLO Hyderabad Chapter said. The awards will be presented under various categories, including in the fields of agritech/ food and beverage/ food processing; education, environment impact, fashion-textile; healthcare and wellness; manufacturing/MSME, architecture, event management, social enterprise and for specially-abled entrepreneurs.

The awards will recognise the innovation, excellence, best practices, impact, success, achievements and economic and social contribution of women entrepreneurs and companies captained and owned by women, said FLO Hyderabad chairperson Shubhraa Maheshwari and chairperson of YFLO-Hyderabad Sonali Saraf.

Women-owned and women-run organisations from Telangana, conforming to the eligibility norms, can apply for the awards that will be presented on January 11. The last date for submission of entries is December 10.

