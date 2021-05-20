Hyderabad

Entrepreneurship awareness camp from today

The Institution Innovation Council of the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, with “Think India” and “BITS Pilani Hyderabad’s Technology Business Incubator” as knowledge partners, is jointly hosting a three-day ‘Entrepreneurship Awareness Camp’ virtually from May 21 to 23.

It will focus on spreading awareness among students about various facets of entrepreneurship and the journey involved in the process, business opportunities, government schemes available, and funding.

Individuals above the age of 18 who wish to start their own ventures can attend the free three-day long camp. For registration, visit www.ipeindia.org or call on 82389-76475.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 10:57:13 PM

