Entire machinery should function from same complex: KCR

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared on Friday that the entire administration, right from himself down to the secretaries of all departments, would function from the same complex of the new Secretariat, once it comes up, unlike in the past, when they were scattered all over.

A separate complex for the heads of departments should also be constructed close by, he said.

“This will ensure that the entire government machinery is at one place,” he said at an official meeting to review the situation hours after the High Court gave the go-ahead for the demolition of old Secretariat buildings.

The new Secretariat complex should enhance the prestige of Telangana, and yet provide all the amenities required for the seat of administration in the State, the CM said.

The dignity in the exteriors of the new Secretariat complex should match the convenience of the interiors with their facilities.

The officials should finalise the accommodation of Ministers, secretaries, meeting halls, staff chambers, lunch halls, centralised strong room, record rooms and other facilities.

They should also finalise places of worship, banks, creches, visitors room, parking lot and accommodation for security.

Only after finalising these amenities, should tenders be invited for their construction, the Chief Minister added.